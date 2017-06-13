Darlia ‘use music as therapy’, unveiling new ‘Beam Me Up’ video

'I wrote this song because I can't afford a therapist'

When it comes to dealing with mental health, sometimes music can be the best remedy – and that was certainly the case for Darlia‘s Nathan Day. Check out the video for new single ‘Beam Me Up’ below.

Using songwriting as catharsis, Day managed to successfully out his demons. The result was the energetic escape of ‘Beam Me Up’, and its alien-ridden music video.

“It amazes me how brutally open you can be in songs and not even wince when it gets put out into the world,” said frontman Nathan Day. “It’s like walking around with a sign on your head telling everyone what you’re secretly thinking but never actually saying the words in conversation.

“Soon, you’re gonna hear ‘Beam Me Up’. I wrote this song because I can’t afford a therapist. I’m lucky that writing songs is a legitimate coping mechanism cos I don’t know what the fuck I’d do if I couldn’t get it out. It deffo can’t stay in here though. (I’m pointing to my brain).”

Day continued: “I wrote it on piano, during a debilitating battle with my body and mind – felt like they were both failing me and literally falling apart before my eyes and I couldn’t afford the £ to fix myself. Like a ‘broken doll’. That’ll make more sense later.

“I think no one wants to talk about how they feel cos they’re scared people will judge them. Sadly, that’s part of the fucking problem. I’m scared too, but this is what that songs about – so fuck it.”

Darlia’s upcoming tour dates are below.

July 1 – Community Festival, Finsbury Park (w/ Catfish and the Bottlemen)

September 30 – Tenement Trail, Glasgow

October 1 – Academy 2, Birmingham

October 2 – The Exchange, Bristol

October 3 – Scala, London

October 5 – The Wardrobe, Leeds

October 6 – Tink Tank, Newcastle