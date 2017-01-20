Dashboard Confessional cover Justin Bieber and The 1975 on surprise new EP

They also take on songs by Julien Baker and Sorority Noise.

Dashboard Confessional have released a surprise new EP of cover songs.

The four-track mini-album includes covers of Justin Bieber‘s ‘Love Yourself’ and The 1975‘s ‘Sex’. It’s completed by covers of Julien Baker’s ‘Sprained Ankle’ and Sorority Noise’s ‘Using’.

The band’s frontman Chris Carrabba said of the song choices: “I love covering great songs by great artists. These are some songs I feel very connected to right now. Enough so that I felt I had a way of making them my own in some small way.”

Listen to the full EP on Spotify below.

Ed Sheeran recently said that he gave mega-hit ‘Love Yourself’ to Justin Bieber because it “wouldn’t have made it” onto his new album.

Speaking during a recent radio interview, Sheeran said of ‘Love Yourself’: “That was a song I had written for [my new album] ‘÷’. It just wouldn’t have made it. And then Justin took it and did his thing on it, and released it as a single and made it what it is.”

He continued: “So going from a song that would have never been released to [being] the biggest song of last year – it just became Billboard‘s #1 of 2016 of the whole year, and [was] nominated for Song of the Year at the Grammys – it just shows you that you shouldn’t always write stuff off.”