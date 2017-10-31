Georgia rapper is signed to West's GOOD Music label

Kanye West features on a new track by CyHi The Prynce. Scroll below to hear ‘Dat Side’.

Georgia rapper CyHi The Prynce is signed to West’s GOOD Music label. He’s worked with Kanye on numerous occasions in the past, including a guest verse on ‘So Appalled’ from ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’. He also has 11 credits on West’s latest album ‘The Life Of Pablo’. Kanye executive-produced the rapper’s ‘Black Hystori Project’ mixtape in 2014 and its 2015 follow-up ‘Black Hystori Project 2: N.A.A.C.P’.

Listen to this latest collaboration between the pair, ‘Dat Side’, beneath. It sees Kanye rap the lines: “Moved into a neighbourhood where I’m the only black guy / Neighbours said they think I gave the neighbourhood a black eye”.

Dat Side Dat Side, a song by CyHi The Prynce, Kanye West on Spotify

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Beck and Kanye could work together in the future, with Beck revealing that he has “reached out” to West with the offer to collaborate on music together.

The pair made headlines when West caused a scene by following Beck on stage at the 2015 GRAMMY Awards – claiming that he should “respect artistry” after he picked up the award for ‘Best Album’ for ‘Morning Phase‘ ahead of Beyonce.

Now Beck, who just released his acclaimed new album ‘Colors‘, has said that he is open to working with the rapper Asked if he’d since had any contact with West, Beck told NME: “I haven’t, no! I’ve never met him.”

“I’ve actually reached out to him to see if he would work on music with me. Even when I started this record, which was two years before the Grammys happened, I asked him to work on it. He was busy or not interested, I don’t know, I never got a direct answer from him.”