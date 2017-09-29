Ticket details and dates for Sound City Festival 2018 announced

Merseyside is bringing the noise once more...

Liverpool’s Sound City Festival is set to return next year, it has been announced.

The festival, which will take place at venues across the city, has previously boasted line-ups including the likes of Catfish And The Bottlemen, The Cribs and Metronomy.

Now, it’s set to return next year from May 5-6th, with early bird tickets going on sale at £35 for the entire weekend. You can buy them here.

The line-up for next year’s festival is yet to be announced, but it will be curated by a wide range of collaborators including Glastonbury’s Silver Hayes, Kendal Calling, BBC1XTRA, Heavenly Recordings, and Moshi Moshi Records.

After three years at Liverpool’s Clarence Dock, the festival will also move back into Liverpool City Centre, with the line-up being spread out between different venues across the city.

Becky Ayres, the chief operating officer for Sound City, said: “We delivered three hugely ambitious and successful years of Sound City on the north docklands of the city. Sound City was the first to shine a beacon on this neglected area of the city and, by doing so, we’ve even encouraged Everton FC to relocate to our former festival site.

“We now feel it is time for us to come back to the city centre and embark on the next stage of our journey. 2018 will all be about re-establishing new links and a new feel. This will alsolead us into the hugely ambitious plans that we have for 2019, which will be revealed over the coming months.”