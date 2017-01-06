Watch Dave Chappelle and John Mayer cover Nirvana’s ‘Come As You Are’

The comedian joined Mayer on stage at a secret show in LA

Dave Chappelle joined John Mayer on stage earlier this week to perform an acoustic cover of Nirvana‘s ‘Come As You Are’.

Mayer was performing a secret set at the Hotel Cafe in LA on Wednesday (January 4) in support of his forthcoming seventh studio album, ‘The Search For Everything’. Rather than a traditional full release, selections from the album will instead be released in bundles over the next few months – the first batch of songs are set to be released on January 20.

During the secret set, Chappelle joined Mayer on stage as a surprise guest, taking the microphone to perform some covers with the 39-year-old musician. One fan subsequently posted footage of the two performing the 1992 Nirvana song, although Mayer appears to take the lead for the most part – leaving Chappelle to take swigs from a bottle of beer and orchestrate the audience, who sing the words back at the pair.

Watch the footage of John Mayer and Dave Chappelle’s acoustic cover of ‘Come As You Are’ below.

#RG from @kenzdoyle – Let's talk about how I go to see #JohnMayer for $10 at the amazing Hotel Cafe and DAVE CHAPPELLE SHOWS UP and then they do A NIRVANA TRACK TOGETHER what a magical night 🌙💖 – #johnmayer A video posted by Jan M (@nightengale68) on Jan 4, 2017 at 3:13am PST

This isn’t the first time in recent memory that Chappelle has covered a song in the live arena. Back in February, the comedian performed a rendition of Radiohead‘s ‘Creep’ at a birthday party held for Erykah Badu – watch footage of the cover here.