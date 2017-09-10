"I'd be like, 'Fuck, I gotta go check the meat.' "





Dave Grohl has revealed that whilst recording the new Foo Fighters album, he was barbecuing for multiple people at the recording studio.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the musician discussed socialising with other artists down at the studio, and used this as an opportunity to perfect his barbecuing skills. He placed the cooking tool on the patio outside and cooked for the whole building.

“I was cooking for, like, 40 people a night,” he explains, adding that the barbecuing obsession even occasionally interrupted recording sessions. “I’d be in the middle of a vocal take and be like, ‘Fuck, I gotta go check the meat.’ ”

Getting involved in the social aspect of the recording studio also contributed to multiple guest appearances on the record, he explains. After bumping into him in the building, they invited Shawn Stockman from Boyz II Men to come to one of their recording sessions. The band also developed a friendship with Justin Timberlake, who sings backing vocals on one of the tracks. “We’d drink whiskey in the parking lot,” Grohl adds.

Elsewhere in the interview, Grohl discussed his sadness over Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell’s death.

Foo Fighters will release ‘Concrete And Gold’, the band’s ninth record, next week (September 15).