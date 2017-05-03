Dave Grohl and Chad Smith to feature on new Spinal Tap album?

Drumming pair could be teaming up on a Derek Smalls solo record

Dave Grohl and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith could be set to feature on a new solo album from Spinal Tap‘s Derek Smalls.

Smalls is portrayed by Harry Shearer in the iconic This Is Spinal Tap mockumentary and, according to a recent tweet from Smith, the character is set to release a new solo record.

As Loudwire reports, Smith recently tweeted a photo of himself and fellow drummers Grohl and Jim Keltner, the latter of whom has worked with everyone from Bob Dylan to Elvis and John Lennon. Smith’s tweet suggest that the meeting was for a “Derek Small solo album” and he also tags Spinal Tap producer CJ Vanston in the post. See below.

Spinal Tap last released an album in 2009 in the form of ‘Back From The Dead’.

