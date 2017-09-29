"Ladies and gentlemen, Foo FIGHTers!"

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has revealed a new talent – a flawless impression of Hollywood actor Christopher Walken.

During an interview with Radio X, Grohl gave an anecdote about a time when Walken was introducing the band onstage during an episode of Saturday Night Live, and pronounced ‘Foo Fighters’ incorrectly.

Approaching the band before the gig, Walken asked, “the accent – is it on ‘Foo’, or ‘Fighters’?” Grohl decided to trick him by saying the emphasis was on the latter, knowing he would pronounce the band incorrectly.

Whilst giving the anecdote to Chris Moyles during the interview, Grohl reveals his brilliant impression of the actor. Moyles says afterwards, “I’ve never heard you use that voice before!” Watch the video interview below.

You can see a recording from the SNL episode below:

Last week, Foo Fighters were guests on James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke show, Performing hits such as ‘All My Life’, ‘Best Of You’ and ‘Learn To Fly’. Following the release of their latest album, ‘Concrete and Gold’, the band played to a packed out London O2, even inviting pop legend Rick Astley onstage to perform ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ mashed up with Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’. They also recently announced a joint South American tour with Queens Of The Stone Age.