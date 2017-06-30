Dave Grohl comments on rumours that Adele features on Foo Fighters’ new album

Grohl expands on the speculation in Foo Fighters' NME cover interview

Dave Grohl has expanded on the rumours that Adele is set to feature on the new Foo Fighters album, ‘Concrete & Gold’.

Foo Fighters appear on the cover of this week’s free NME, which is available digitally and nationwide from today (June 30). Subscribe now and find out where to pick up a copy here.

Speaking to NME, Grohl refuses to confirm or debut the rumours just yet, but he does say that on any given day at LA’s EastWest Studios, “You might have Shania Twain having a record-release party, or the guy from Deep Purple hanging out with Jason Bonham, or Justin Timberlake would be in for a couple of weeks, or Lady Gaga working with these other cats from Nashville. And every so often we’d be like, ‘Hey, wanna come sing some backing vocals?’ and they’d just f**king do it. It was loose and random: everyone was hanging out, drinking whiskey, having a good time. I never went to college, but it’s what I imagine a dormitory’s like.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

The producer behind ‘Concrete & Gold’, Greg Kurstin, has also worked on a number of other huge albums from stars including Adele, Sia and Liam Gallagher.

“Every time I’d bump into him he’d have another gigantic f**king record out, and he’s the most unassuming, reserved guy you’ve ever met,” says Grohl in his NME interview. “You’d be like, ‘F**k, you wrote that Adele song? You played all the instruments on that? Get the f**k outta here!’”

Foo Fighters’ new album ‘Concrete & Gold’ is out September 15 via Roswell Records and RCA Records.