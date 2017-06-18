Watch Dave Grohl’s 8-year-old daughter drum with the Foo Fighters

Harper Grohl performed with the band during their set at Iceland’s Secret Solstice Festival.

Dave Grohl’s 8-year-old daughter Harper Grohl joined Foo Fighters on stage during their headlining set at Iceland’s Secret Solstice Festival on Friday (June 16).

Grohl introduced his daughter and told the crowd that she had recently asked to learn to play the drums. He continued; “And I said, ‘Do you want want me to teach you?’ She said, ‘Yes.’ And then I said, ‘Do you want to get up in front of 20,000 people in Iceland and play?’ And she said, ‘Yes.’”

Harper Grohl then launched into the first song she learnt – Queen‘s ‘We Will Rock You’ – accompanied by the rest of the Foo Fighters. You can see the performance below.

Meanwhile. Dave Grohl has made headlines after sending a touching message to the husband of a Foo Fighters fan and teacher from Devon who died after a long battle with cancer.

As Devon Live reports, Laura Plane died after a ‘heroic’ eight-year battle with cancer last month – remaining a tireless fundraiser and campaigner throughout.

Laura and her husband were massive Foo Fighters fans – not only did they have ‘Everlong’ as the first dance at their wedding, but they also planned to watch the band for their 10th wedding anniversary this year before she fell too ill. Jon then contacted the band to ask them to dedicate ‘Everlong’ to Laura at Glastonbury – with his request going viral on social media. Grohl then replied with a personal note on a piece of scrap paper.

“Jon – Dave here,” reads the note. “Heard about Laura. Sending you much love and hope and light. Will be thinking of yous at Glasto. Take care mate.”