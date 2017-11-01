Dave Grohl, dressed as David Letterman, performs Frozen-Metallica mash-up with Kristen Bell

An unexpected Halloween surprise

Dave Grohl was the guest host of Jimmy Kimmel Live this Tuesday (October 31), and took to the Halloween theme with aplomb.

Dressing up as David Letterman, the Foo Fighters frontman interviewed Frozen star Kristen Bell, before going on to perform a live Frozen-Metallica mash-up with her.

Grohl admitted that his children were huge Frozen fans,“and if I were to jam a song with you, I would become like the coolest dad.”

Fusing the Frozen soundtrack’s ‘Do You Want to Build a Snowman’ with Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’, Bell took to the vocals, while Grohl played drums. Check out the unexpected performance below.

To launch their acclaimed new album ‘Concrete And Gold‘, the Foos’ last UK gig was an epic, hit-packed affair at The O2 in London – featuring a guest appearance from Rick Astley. Now, after this and their epic Glastonbury headline set, the band will be returning for a run of huge stadium shows in London and Manchester.

The band have announced that they’ll be playing the below dates next year. Tickets will be on sale from 9am on Friday October 20 and will be available here.

June 2018

Tuesday 19 – MANCHESTER Etihad Stadium

Friday 22 – LONDON Stadium

Saturday 23 – LONDON Stadium

This comes after Foo Fighters headlined their own festival Cal Jam, featuring a huge on-stage collaboration in which they covered ‘Come Together’ by The Beatles with Liam Gallagher and Aerosmith’s Joe Perry. Queens Of The Stone Age also honoured the band by covering a snippet of ‘Everlong’ during ‘Feel Good Hit Of The Summer.