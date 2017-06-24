Dave Grohl pays tribute to his leg surgeon two years after Foo Fighters were forced to cancel Glastonbury headline set

The frontman broke his leg in 2015 a week before the band were due to headline the Pyramid Stage - which they finally did tonight

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl took a moment on stage during the band’s huge headline show at Glastonbury 2017 to thank his leg surgeon James – in reference to the time the Foos had to pull out of headlining in 2015 after Grohl broke his leg.

The band finally had their shot at headlining Worthy Farm’s biggest stage tonight (June 24) after they had to cancel in 2015 after Grohl broke his leg on stage a week before. They were replaced at short notice by Florence + The Machine.

Grohl opened tonight’s show by honouring Florence Welch for stepping in at late notice in 2015, saying: “I’m about two years late tonight, I’m sorry. Traffic was a bitch.

“But I watched [Florence’s] show on my laptop as I was sitting in a wheelchair with a broken leg, and it looked beautiful,” he continued. “And my friend Florence got to headline that year, and I’m very happy that that happened, because you know what? I thought she should have been headlining anyway.

“And as I was sitting in my wheelchair watching this show on TV, Florence played a fucking Foo Fighters song way better than we’ve ever played a Foo Fighters song. So I thought I’d come out here and start the show tonight singing that song back to Florence tonight.”

Later in the set, Grohl thanked his surgeon, James, for the job he did on his leg following the break in 2015.

“I’d like to dedicate that last song to my surgeon,” Grohl said after the band played ‘Walk’, before joking that he’d actually meant a plastic surgeon.

“His name’s James. I went to him and I said: ‘I know I have a broken leg, but could you make me look older?'” before pointing to himself and saying, “Voila!”

Meanwhile, fans have been registering their delight at Foo Fighters’ immense headline performance both on site and online.