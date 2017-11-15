Watch Dave Grohl perform ‘Paradise City’ with Guns N’ Roses

Foo Fighters frontman joins Axl Rose and co at Tulsa show

Dave Grohl performed live with Guns N’ Roses at one of their shows this week. Scroll below to watch.

Axl Rose and band played Tulsa, Oklahoma on Tuesday night (November 14), introducing Foo Fighters frontman Grohl during the set to help perform their ‘Appetite for Destruction’ track ‘Paradise City’.

Frontman Rose told the crowd that Grohl “just happened to be in the neighbourhood”.

Watch footage of Grohl performing live with Guns N’ Roses beneath.

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters have confirmed that their CalJam festival will return for a second year in 2018.

The inaugural event took place last month. CalJam 2017 was curated and headlined by the Foos themselves, and saw the likes of Queens Of The Stone Age, Liam Gallagher and Cage The Elephant perform.

Now, the band have confirmed that CalJam will return to San Bernadino, California for 2018. Taking to Twitter, the band promise “FOO FIGHTERS & SO MUCH MORE!” from the event, which takes place at Glen Helen Regional Grounds on October 6, 2018.

During this year’s festival, Dave Grohl and co were joined on stage by Liam Gallagher and Aerosmith‘s Joe Perry to perform a cover of The Beatles‘ ‘Come Together’. The performance saw Gallagher jump into the audience and crowdsurf.

The Foos also performed with 80s icon Rick Astley, playing a mash-up of Astley’s ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ and Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’.