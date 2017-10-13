Dave Grohl hails Rick Astley as ‘the seventh Foo Fighter’

He also compared him to Muhammad Ali

Dave Grohl has sung the praises of Rick Astley – comparing him to Muhammad Ali and calling him ‘the seventh Foo Fighter‘.

After a chance meeting in Japan, with Astley often performing ‘Everlong’ in his own sets, the Foos and the ’80s icon have frequently united on stage to cover ‘Never Gonna Give You Up‘.

“Rick is the man,” Grohl told NME for this week’s exclusive cover feature. “The seventh Foo Fighter. He’s such a sweetheart.”

He added: “I love that he gets nervous before playing. He’s Rick Astley! It’s like he’s Muhammad Ali! You just wouldn’t be nervous, but he’s such a good guy.”

Astley also teased last month that they may indeed even record a collaboration together.

“I am going to try and write with some other people because I want to experience that,” He said. When asked if they might record together, Astley coyly replied: “There you go. It’s funny that actually. I think it is really brave when artists like that do that.

“You might upset the audience, the critics etc. I think they just think, y’know what – we are doing it. He’s in the studio next door, we are doing it.”

Foo Fighters tour

The band have announced that they’ll be playing the below dates next year. Tickets will be on sale from 9am on Friday October 20 and will be available here.

June 2018

Tuesday 19 – MANCHESTER Etihad Stadium

Friday 22 – LONDON Stadium

Saturday 23 – LONDON Stadium