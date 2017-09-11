Here’s what Dave Grohl did when told to buy his daughter a Lana Del Rey album

Grohl's 8-year-old daughter Harper previously played drums with the Foo Fighters

Dave Grohl has revealed what happened when he was told to buy his 8-year-old daughter Harper a Lana Del Rey album.

The Foo Fighters frontman was visiting Amoeba Records in Los Angeles when the store also happened to be hosting a Lana Del Rey live in-store performance.

He was there to pick up an Imagine Dragons record for Harper, while also picking up AC/DC’s ‘Highway To Hell’.

The store was packed was Lana Del Rey fans who, according to Grohl, didn’t recognise him.

While trying to get through the crowd to pay for the albums for his daughter, one Lana Del Rey fan seemed particularly annoyed about his presence.

Detailed in the Rolling Stone cover story, ‘one young woman looks particularly vexed.’

“Is the store still open?” she asks him pointedly. “They told us it was going to be shut for the next hour.”

Grohl looks contrite. “I’m just getting my daughter an Imagine Dragons record,” he says. The girl narrows her eyes. “You should buy her a Lana record,” she says.

Grohl smiles and holds up his LP. “I got her AC/DC?”

Earlier this year, Harper Grohl joined Foo Fighters on stage during their headlining set at Iceland’s Secret Solstice Festival.

Grohl introduced his daughter and told the crowd that she had recently asked to learn to play the drums. He continued; “And I said, ‘Do you want want me to teach you?’ She said, ‘Yes.’ And then I said, ‘Do you want to get up in front of 20,000 people in Iceland and play?’ And she said, ‘Yes.’”

Harper Grohl then launched into the first song she learnt – Queen‘s ‘We Will Rock You’ – accompanied by the rest of the Foo Fighters.