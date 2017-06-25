"Ok, I think we broke her record!"

Dave Grohl led the Glastonbury crowd in a chant of “fuck fuck fuck” as he attempted to beat Adele‘s record for the most swear words used in a Glastonbury headline performance.

As he led the Glastonbury crowd in the chant, which was sung to the guitar line of ‘Skin and Bones’, the Foo Fighters frontman explained how he had ambitions of beating Adele’s record of swearing 33 times during her Glastonbury headline slot in 2016.

He told the crowd: “We were doing an interview and someone said, ‘you know you’re not supposed to swear – there’s no swearing on Glastonbury.’

“I was like, what the fuck is that supposed to fucking mean? And then I guess, Adele holds the record for the most fucks in a Glastonbury appearance.

“Now I love Adele, but guess what.”

Beginning the chant, he continued: “fuck fuck fuck fuck fuck fuck fuck”.

After continuing to chant, he added: “Ok, I think we broke her record – I heard it was 33.”

But not content with seemingly breaking the record, he went one further when pressed by the crowd.

“Dude, shut the fuck up! That’s 34!”, he added.

Grohl had previously teased an expletive-laden set, and explained how his nerves ahead of the big occasion would come out in sweary form.

During tonight’s set, he also dedicated My Hero to a naked fan that he spotted in the Pyramid Stage crowd.