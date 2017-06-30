Dave Grohl says his favourite Glastonbury moment was hanging out with Liam Gallagher

Foo Fighters frontman talks in new NME cover feature

Dave Grohl has revealed that his “favourite moment” from this year’s Glastonbury festival was an encounter backstage with Liam Gallagher.

Foo Fighters appear on the cover of this week’s free NME, which is available digitally and nationwide from today (June 30). Subscribe now and find out where to pick up a copy here.

Last weekend (June 24) saw Grohl’s band headline the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury, two years after they were originally forced to cancel after the singer broke his leg.

Admitting that he didn’t “realise the immensity of headlining this festival” two years ago, Grohl has now told NME that he finally ‘gets’ Glastonbury and that it felt “like I’m at my mother’s Christmas party back in Virginia”.

“You know my favourite moment of the whole night?” Grohl continued, adding: “Five minutes before we go onstage, Liam fuckin’ Gallagher wanders in. He goes straight over to Taylor and says, ‘That fuckin’ song – ‘Range Rover Bitch’!’ Then he starts singing a song from Taylor’s solo record. Then he turns round to me and goes, ‘And your shit’s alright, too!’ Taylor had nerves about tonight because everyone made such a big deal about this show, but he walked onstage with the biggest fucking smile…”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Elsewhere in the interview, Grohl commented on rumours that Adele could feature on the band’s new album.

Foo Fighters’ new album ‘Concrete & Gold’ is out September 15 via Roswell Records and RCA Records.