Watch Dave Grohl and his mother talk about Kurt Cobain’s death

Virginia Grohl promotes her new book about rockstar mothers on the 'Late Show'

Dave Grohl and his mother spoke about how Kurt Cobain‘s death affected their relationship in a new TV interview.

The Foo Fighters frontman and former Nirvana drummer appeared on US TV’s Late Show with his mum Virginia to promote her new book, From Cradle To Stage: Stories From The Mothers Who Rocked And Raised Rock Stars, which is about rockstar mothers.

Speaking to host Stephen Colbert about how they became closer after Cobain’s passing, Virginia explained:”I think it did [change our relationship]. It was such a dark, sad time – and David came home after that, so we all sort of had to regroup. We talked a lot, we’ve always been able to say anything to each other, but that was a particularly incredible time. It’s hard to express.”

“Any time I felt overwhelmed with everything, I would just go back home, hang out with my mom and see my friends,” Dave added.

Virginia also said of Dave: “I didn’t know he was going to be a rockstar. I knew he was going to be a musician. I knew really earlier he was going to be an entertainer. I have a feeling that some of you [entertainers] have it in your blood somewhere that you just start out being goofy, silly and making people laugh.”

They also spoke about Dave’s rather negative report card from sixth grade and the extent Dave would go to to take her car without her knowing. Watch below.

Speaking of her inspiration for the book, Virginia Grohl told Rolling Stone that she was always surprised by how rare it was to run into other mothers of rock stars at their shows and on the road.

She ended up interviewing a total of 18 mothers. “They all said, ‘Oh, there’s nothing interesting about me except for my son or daughter.’ And then it turned out that wasn’t true at all,” she said.

“Mike D’s mom, Hester Diamond, is a very high-powered woman in the art world,” Virginia says. “When Mike wanted to be a Beastie kind of boy, she was totally accepting.”

The book also reveals how Miranda Lambert’s mum used to be a private investigator and how Geddy Lee’s mum, Mary Weinrib, was a Holocaust survivor who raised a family alone after her husband died.

Speaking of her own son, Dave Grohl, Virginia writes, “I didn’t need to tell him that even when we just had peanut butter and jelly for dinner he should still say thank you. He thanked me every time.”

From Cradle to Stage: Stories from the Mothers Who Rocked and Raised Rock Stars is out now.