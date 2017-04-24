Dave Grohl’s mum reveals she was worried Madonna would “snatch him up”

The mother of the Foo Fighters frontman will release her memoir, 'From Cradle To Stage', tomorrow (April 25)

The mother of Dave Grohl has revealed that she was worried Madonna would “snatch up” her son when he became famous in the early 1990s.

Virginia Grohl will release her memoir, From Cradle To Stage, tomorrow (April 25). The new book sees Grohl document her own experience as a “rock mum”, while interviews with the mothers of such other famous musicians as Pharrell, Amy Winehouse and Dr. Dre are also included.

In a new interview with The Guardian ahead of the release of From Cradle To Stage, Grohl spoke about how she dealt with her son becoming famous when Nirvana broke through in the early 1990s – and revealed one of her biggest fears about that time.

“I did worry about women,” Grohl said. “I don’t know how to tell you this, it’s so embarrassing, but my biggest fear was that Madonna would snatch him up.”

She also recalled her reaction to the news of Kurt Cobain’s suicide in 1994.

“Somebody came in to tell me, and of course the kids were reacting,” Grohl recalled. “It was shocking but I wasn’t surprised. Things were so bad and there had been a couple of other times.

“I was worried about David … losing a friend in such a horrible way, and losing a career. [But she never thought Dave] would be destroyed by it. He’s such a positive person, and he has good stuff pouring out of him.”

Grohl was recently praised by country musician Zac Brown, who compared working with the Foo Fighters frontman to “getting to be friends with Batman.”