Listen to a pair of songs called 'Watered It Down' and 'Slackers Password'.

Dave Grohl has shared some old Foo Fighters demos in the form of tracks ‘Watered It Down’ and ‘Slackers Password’.

When creating Sonic Highways – the band’s 2014 HBO documentary – Grohl met up with his old friend and producer Barrett Jones at the Laundry Room Studios.

Jones played some demos that Grohl hadn’t heard in a while and it’s safe to say Grohl wasn’t too impressed with his previous creations.

The footage didn’t make the cut for the documentary but you can watch Grohl cringe to his old songs below.

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters debuted new song ‘Arrows’ during a show at the Acropolis in Athens earlier this week (July 11).

The track, which sees the band slowly building to a huge anthemic chorus, is taken from forthcoming album Concrete and Gold – and comes after they previously debuted new songs ‘The Sky Is A Neighbourhood’, ‘La Dee Da’, ‘Sunday Rain’ and ‘Dirty Water’.

The show was also filmed for the Landmarks Live in Concert TV series, which is hosted by Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith. Previous episodes have seen Alicia Key play New York’s Apollo Theatre, while Andrea Bocelli will perform at Florence’s Palazzo Vecchio in an upcoming instalment.

Dave Grohl recently opened up on the themes and meanings behind Concrete and Gold – and revealed that there were concurrent meanings running throughout the whole record.

He told BBC 6 Music: “It’s also the title of the last song. There’s sort of a theme within the eleven songs that goes from beginning to end, so this is kind of the resolve of the entire record. The chorus [of the song ‘Concrete And Gold] says, ‘I have an engine made of gold, something so beautiful. The world will never know. Our roots are stronger than you know. Up through the concrete we will grow.’ It’s kind of beautiful.”