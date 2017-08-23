Dave Grohl says he was working on a movie but ‘Foo Fighters got in the way’

He revealed in a new interview that he thinks he'll "wind up" being a director one day

Dave Grohl has revealed he was working on a movie, but had to shelf it due to being too busy to complete it.

Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10

The Foo Fighters frontman has directed the band’s new video for ‘The Sky Is A Neighborhood‘, which also features his two daughters.

Speaking to Rolling Stone about his cinematic ambitions, Grohl said he was approached to make a feature film last year. “I was a little hesitant at first and then I got into it,” he said. “I started working on production and getting into casting with these big names. And at first, I wasn’t sure if I would be able to do it.

“And once my heart clicked, I just dive headfirst into whatever it is. And I really got into the script and visualising this story, but I didn’t have time to do it.”

He continued to say he thought directing a movie is still in his future. “Someday, I’m going to wind up doing it,” he said. “But the Foo Fighters always get in the way. I can see myself doing more and more of it as the years come.

“That film’s still in rewrites and once we get the rewrite happening, I’m sure that the casting will kick in and pull our team together. But I like my day job. I really enjoy my day job.”

Foo Fighters are preparing to release their new album ‘Concrete And Gold‘, which is due out on September 15.

This weekend, the band teamed up with Rick Astley to perform his hit single ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ at Japan’s Summersonic festival.

“Ladies and gentlemen, would you please welcome our new best friend, Rick Astley,” frontman Dave Grohl introduced. “This is fucking crazy. I just met him two minutes ago.” Astley then picked up a microphone and yelled “Come on you motherfuckers!”

“I gotta remember how you do it, hold on,” Grohl replied, before launching into Nirvana‘s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’. The band then morphed the song into Astley’s 1987 single.