Dave Grohl shares childhood photo and tribute to his mother to promote her new book

'There is no love like a mother's love'

Foo Fighters‘ Dave Grohl has shared a photo from his childhood along with a tribute to his mother to promote her new book.

His mother Virginia Hanlon Grohl’s new book ‘From The Cradle To The Stage’ is out on April 18, and sees her interview the mothers of other famous rockstars – including Michael Stipe, HAIM, Dr Dre and many more.

To celebrate the book’s launch, Grohl took to the Foo Fighters’ Instagram to share his foreword to the book along with a photo of him and his mother when she was young.

“But beyond any biological information, there is love, something that defies all science and reason,” he wrote. “And that, I am most fortunate to have been given. It’s maybe the most defining factor in anyone’s life. Surely an artist’s greatest muse. And there is no love like a mother’s love. It is life’s greatest song. We are all indebted to the women who have given us life. For without them, there would be no music.”

He added: “Every Musician remembers his first lesson. … Mine? Well … there was no classroom, no conservatory. No sheet music or baton. No … It was in the front seat of a beige Ford Maverick, rolling through Springfield, Virginia, on a sweltering hot summer day in 1975. My teacher? My Mother. Ms. Virginia Hanlon Grohl.”

Ahead of their upcoming tour dates, the Foos are believed to be spending most of 2017 recording their new album.

Last year drummer Taylor Hawkins told NME: “We will make a new record at some point. We won’t really be ready until Dave’s ready to go. It’s on the books, so we’ll definitely be playing. We never really know, we just wait for a text from Dave saying ‘hey, let’s go down to the studio.”

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters will also be headlining Glastonbury alongside Radiohead and Ed Sheeran.