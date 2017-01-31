Dave Grohl, A Tribe Called Quest and Anderson .Paak to perform together at the 2017 Grammys

The one-off supergroup will be just one of the acts who will take to the stage during the ceremony in LA on February 12

Dave Grohl, A Tribe Called Quest and Anderson .Paak will all perform together at the forthcoming Grammy Awards in LA.

The three artists will unite on stage as part of the awards ceremony at the Staples Center in LA on February 12. The Grammys have also confirmed that Daft Punk will return to the live stage for the 59th edition of the awards, where they’ll link up with recent collaborator The Weeknd to perform the latter’s ‘Starboy’ from his self-titled third studio album.

The unexpected supergroup of Grohl, ATCQ and .Paak, however, will certainly be a highlight of the night. While .Paak appeared as a guest vocalist on A Tribe Called Quest’s ‘final’ album, ‘We Got It From Here… Thank You 4 Your Service’, at the tail-end of last year, neither of the two artists have ever collaborated with the Foo Fighters frontman before. No details have emerged yet, though, regarding which songs the three artists will tackle on stage.

Rosalind O’Connor / NBC

Among the other performers at this year’s Grammys will be Adele, Bruno Mars, Metallica and Alicia Keys. However, the likes of Kanye West, Drake and Justin Bieber will reportedly snub the awards entirely, citing their objections over the representation of this year’s nominees.