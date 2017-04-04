Dave Grohl’s mum Virginia Hanlon Grohl opens up about new book about rock mums

Dave Grohl says Amy Winehouse story "hits close to home" due to "parallels with Kurt Cobain"



Dave Grohl’s mum Virginia Hanlon Grohl has opened up about her new book ‘From Cradle to Stage: Stories from the Mothers Who Rocked and Raised Rock Stars’.

In the book, Virginia Hanlon Grohl speaks to the mothers of Beastie Boys’ Mike D, Rush’s Geddy Lee, Miranda Lambert, Tom Morello and more.

The forward is written by the Foo Fighters frontman. He speaks of his mother’s interview with Amy Winehouse’s mum Janis Winehouse, stating “The Amy Winehouse story hits close to home because there are some parallels between Amy and Kurt [Cobain].”

Dave Grohl also writes that his mother “understands there are some kids who work outside of conventional systems” in the forward.

Speaking of her inspiration for the book, Virginia Hanlon Grohl told Rolling Stone that she was always surprised by how rare it was to run into other mothers of rock stars at their shows and on the road.

She ended up interviewing a total of 18 mothers. “They all said, ‘Oh, there’s nothing interesting about me except for my son or daughter.’ And then it turned out that wasn’t true at all,” she said.

“Mike D’s mom, Hester Diamond, is a very high-powered woman in the art world,” Virginia says. “When Mike wanted to be a Beastie kind of boy, she was totally accepting.”

The book also reveals how Miranda Lambert’s mum used to be a private investigator and how Geddy Lee’s mum, Mary Weinrib, was a Holocaust survivor who raised a family alone after her husband died.

Speaking of her own son, Dave Grohl, Virginia writes, “I didn’t need to tell him that even when we just had peanut butter and jelly for dinner he should still say thank you. He thanked me every time.”

‘From Cradle to Stage: Stories from the Mothers Who Rocked and Raised Rock Stars’ is set to be released on April 18.