It's the first track from his new EP

Rising London rapper Dave has released his politically-charged new song ‘Question Time’.

It’s the first taste of his upcoming EP, ‘Game Over’, which will be released on November 3. Listen to the first track below.

On the track, Dave pays tribute to those who died in the Grenfell Tower fire in London earlier this year and challenges Theresa May’s response. “I’ve got a question for the new prime minister/At Grenfell Tower, your response was ridiculous/You hid like a coward behind your 5 million” the Streatham-born rapper says on the track.

Upon its release, Dave also posted a message on Instagram. “I’m sorry it’s taken me so long to speak on these issues but I want to say,” he wrote. “We will never forget about Grenfell, we will never forget Rashan, we will never forget Edson. I feel like having a platform and a voice it’s important to say that we all have questions for everyone in parliament and we need answers.”

He added: “All I can ask from my friends and family is to share and make sure awareness is raised on the topics discussed in the video, we can’t let them slip this year under the radar like they always do. There’s still so much more for us to say. So many unheard voices. So many stories to tell.”

Later in the track, Dave also challenges leader of the Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, to prove he’s different than current Prime Minister Theresa May. “Prove to us you’re different, don’t promise me anything/Go and get justice for Rashan Charles and Edson.” Rashan Charles died in police custody after being chased into a store in Hackney, aged 20 in July. In June, Edson de Costa died six days after he was arrested in June this year. It later emerged that the police had used “used force and CS spray during the arrest”.

Following the release of the ‘Game Over’ – Dave will head out on a UK tour. See the dates below.

Glasgow, O2 ABC2 (November 22)

Belfast, Limelight 2 (23)

Dublin, Green Room (24)

Nottingham, Rescue Rooms (26)

Manchester, Academy 2 (27)

Norwich, Waterfront (29)

Birmingham, O2 Institute (30)

Bristol, Motion December (1)

London, KOKO (3)