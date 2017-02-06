David Axelrod, influential producer sampled by De La Soul and Lil Wayne, has died

His music was also sampled by DJ Shadow, Wu-Tang Clan and the Manic Street Preachers.

Influential composer and producer David Axelrod is reported to have died at the age of 83.

Axelrod, whose compositions were sampled by De La Soul, DJ Shadow, Cypress Hill, Wu-Tang Clan and Lil Wayne, started his career in the music industry as an A&R person and producer for Capital Records. He then wrote two albums for psychedelic rock band The Electric Prunes.

Under his own name, Axelrod went on to release a series of pioneering albums merging jazz, R&B and rock in the late ’60s and ’70s. These later became popular with the hip-hop community.

“He was so immersed in creativity and so pure with his arrangements,” The Roots’ Questlove wrote of Axelrod in a trubute Instagram. “He WAS hip hop.”

DJ Shadow also paid tribute to Axelrod, writing on Twitter: “David could be incredibly intimidating, & he did not suffer fools…but if he liked & respected you, he was the most loyal friend on earth.”

“You are a bonafide hero to an entire generation of hip-hop kids and musical dreamers. Miss you Axe!!!” he added.

Axelrod performed at London’s Royal Festival Hall in 2004 as part of Ether Festival, where he was joined on stage by Richard Ashcroft for a rendition of rhe Electric Prunes song ‘Holy Are You’. Watch below.