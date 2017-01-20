David Beckham to appear on ‘Desert Island Discs’ for 75th anniversary

He'll join Kirsty Young to pick his eight favourite recordings on Sunday, January 29.

David Beckham is to appear on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs as part of the show’s 75th anniversary celebrations.

The football icon will join Kirsty Young to choose his eight favourite recordings, a book and a luxury item on Sunday, January 29.

Beckham said of his appearance on the show: “I’m delighted to join Desert Island Discs for its 75th anniversary celebrations. Music has been a huge part of my – and my family’s – life and it is a real pleasure to highlight that on such an iconic programme.”

Young added: “Seventy five is a birthday worth celebrating and having David Beckham as my Castaway seems like the perfect gift. His sporting legacy is of course extraordinary. And along with his charisma, cultural impact and humanitarian work, he is a modern man of many parts. He’ll be a fascinating guest to welcome on to my little interview island!”

The day before Beckham’s appearance on the show, Saturday, January 8, BBC Radio 4 will broadcast a special three-hour edit episode featuring some of the show’s best moments, including excerpts of classic interviews with Cilla Black and Richard Dimbleby.

Beckham is known to be a fan of The Stone Roses. This summer he and son Brooklyn attended the band’s homecoming show in Manchester, with Beckham wearing a bucket hat for the occasion.

His son Cruz released debut single ‘If Every Day Was Christmas’ for charity last month. Meanwhile, his pop star-turned-fashion designer wife Victoria has reportedly blocked a mooted Spice Girls reunion.