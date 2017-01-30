David Beckham picks Stone Roses, Rolling Stones and more on ‘Desert Island Discs’

However, he fails to pick anything by the Spice Girls.

David Beckham has appeared on Desert Island Discs as the show’s 75th anniversary castaway.

The football icon picked songs by The Stone Roses, Elton John and The Rolling Stones among his eight favourite recordings. He chose his England caps as his luxury item, and Francis Mallmann’s cookery guide On Fire as his book.

Explaining his decision to choose ‘I Am The Resurrection’ by The Stone Roses, Beckham said: “This is from the 1990s in Manchester, there were so many things going on. It was the time of the Hacienda. I probably only went there once, but certain songs remind me of Manchester.”

Beckham selected ‘Wild Horses’ by The Rolling Stones, saying of the classic ballad: “It’s such a strong powerful song, sung by one of the best bands of all time. Whenever I’ve gone through a tough time, or on the way to a game, this is one song that reminds me of great occasions.”

He also picked songs by Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney, Ella Fitzgerald and Spanish musician Alejandro Sanz. However, he didn’t choose anything by wife Victoria’s group the Spice Girls.

Check out David Beckham’s selections in full below:

The Stone Roses: ‘I Am The Resurrection’

The Rolling Stones: ‘Wild Horses’

Elton John: ‘Something About The Way You Look Tonight’

Ella Fitzgerald: ‘Every Time We Say Goodbye’

Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney: ‘The Girl Is Mine’

Michael McDonald and the Doobie Brothers: ‘What A Fool Believes’

Alejandro Sanz: ‘No Es No Lismo’

Sidney Bechet: ‘Si Tu Vois Ma Mere’

Beckham is known to be a fan of The Stone Roses. Last summer he and son Brooklyn attended the band’s homecoming show in Manchester, with Beckham wearing a bucket hat for the occasion.

His son Cruz released debut single ‘If Every Day Was Christmas’ for charity last month. Meanwhile, his pop star-turned-fashion designer wife Victoria has reportedly blocked a mooted Spice Girls reunion.