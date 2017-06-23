David Beckham to open houses in Pilton with Michael Eavis

The footballer will also head down to Worthy Farm to enjoy Glastonbury festival

David Beckham will officially open houses in Pilton this afternoon (June 23) with Glastonbury festival boss Michael Eavis.

Sunday night headliner Ed Sheeran had previously told reporters that the footballer and Victoria Beckham would be heading down to the Worthy Farm site this weekend.

Now Beckham will be visiting the nearby town of Pilton to open Maggie’s Farm, a housing development built on land donated by Eavis.

The festival organiser has also given stone from his quarry to build the homes at a cost of £100,000 a year, as Somerset Live reports.

Speaking to Chris Evans on Radio 2, Emily Eavis confirmed Beckham would be visiting the construction site, which includes 13 houses. “A surprise to this year,” said Evans. “We hear talk of your dad and David Beckham opening some special houses this afternoon.”

Emily Eavis responded: “That’s right. So that’s exciting. That’s happening in a village this afternoon and we’re very lucky that David Beckham’s coming to do that.”

Michael Eavis said of the housing development: “I gifted the land at Maggie’s Farm and provided the stone for the houses. It costs me £100,000 every year to provide the stone for these houses, which is a huge amount of money, isn’t it? So they better be beautiful, hadn’t they?

“But there is so much going on in Pilton all year round. It’s one of the best villages in the country to live in.”

The houses will be available for families to rent, including workers who come to the Somerset farm to work on the festival in the months before the gates open.

Michael Eavis has said he is aiming for 50 homes to be built by 2020. A total of 22 have already been completed.