David Beckham spotted watching Liam Gallagher’s Glastonbury 2017 set

The former England captain took in the Oasis frontman's storming performance on The Other Stage earlier this afternoon (June 24)

David Beckham was spotted watching Liam Gallagher‘s debut solo Glastonbury set from the side of stage earlier today (June 24).

The former footballer – who opened a number of new houses close to the Glastonbury site in Pilton yesterday (June 23) with festival founder Michael Eavis – looked on with his son Brooklyn as the Oasis frontman took to The Other Stage for his 5:45pm slot.

Gallagher proceeded to deliver a storming, crowd-pleasing set that consisted of both Oasis classics and new tracks from his forthcoming solo album ‘As You Were’. He capped off the set with a spine-tingling version of ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’, which he dedicated to the victims of the Manchester and London terror attacks and the Grenfell Tower fire.

At one point in the set, the BBC’s cameras panned to the side of the stage to show the former England captain and Manchester United midfielder contentedly watching on from a gantry with Brooklyn.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Watch a clip of that moment below.

Elsewhere in his memorable set, Gallagher performed the likes of ‘Rock ‘N’ Roll Star’, ‘Slide Away’ and new single ‘Wall of Glass’.

Stay tuned to NME.com for the latest news, reviews and more from across Glastonbury 2017 this weekend.