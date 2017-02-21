David Bowie fans are crowdfunding an ‘Aladdin Sane’ lightning bolt statue at his London birthplace

The statue would be situated in Brixton, just streets away from Bowie’s Stansfield Road birthplace

David Bowie fans are raising money for a memorial statue marking the late music icon’s London birthplace.

The statue in question would be shaped liked the iconic lightning bolt from his ‘Aladdin Sane’ album cover and would be situated in Brixton, south London – just streets away from Bowie’s Stansfield Road birthplace.

The crowdsourcing project is attempting to raise £990,000 for the nine-metre sculpture, with over £17,000 already raised so far. Donate here.

Its description reads: “Just as an otherworldly David Bowie landed in our lives, the memorial (is it too soon to call it the ZiggyZag?) stands embedded in the Brixton pavement – a three storey tall bolt from above. A nine metre missive from another dimension, hurled from afar.”

“Unexplained, yet utterly familiar; a poignant reminder that life does exist beyond the everyday. That music and art and curiosity are vital, positive contributors to our collective existence.”

Watch a video outlining the project below:

Meanwhile, Bowie’s son and acclaimed film director Duncan Jones paid tribute after his father won five posthumous Grammy Awards earlier this month, sharing a photo of the pair together with the caption ‘So proud of you dad! Would hold you up forever’.

Bowie was honoured with Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical, Best Recording Package and Best Alternative Album for ‘Blackstar’ and Best Rock Performance for the album’s title track. Bizarrely, these were Bowie’s first ever true ‘musical’ Grammy wins – having previously won just Best Video in 1985 and the Lifetime Achievement Awards in 2006.

Watch fans pay tribute to Bowie in Brixton below: