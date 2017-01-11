Watch David Bowie fans pay tribute in star’s birthplace of Brixton on anniversary of his death

Fans laid flowers, dressed up in classic Bowie outfits and sang songs

David Bowie fans gathered in his birthplace of Brixton in South London last night (January 10) to mark the one year anniversary of the late music icon’s death.

Bowie passed away on January 10, 2016, just two days after his 69th birthday and the release of final album ‘Blackstar’.

Marking a year since Bowie’s passing, fans laid flowers, dressed up in classic Bowie outfits and sang songs in Brixton centre.

“It’s beautiful to see everyone here,” one fan told NME. “I still can’t listen to ‘Blackstar’ without crying,” another fan added.

Another fan said: “It still hasn’t completely sunk in, to be honest. I’ve lost family members in the past year, but it feels so different. It feels like he’s still here because we got everything to remember him by… He’s still releasing music even though he’s gone, it’s amazing.”

Watch footage in NME‘s video above.

Last night also saw a David Bowie tribute show helmed by his former bandmates hit New York’s Terminal 5 with special guests.

Sunday night saw generations of his collaborators team up with the likes of La Roux, Simon Le Bon, Tony Hadley and many more for a hit-packed tribute show in Brixton.

The show will now continue to tour in Los Angeles (Wiltern – 25 January) and Tokyo (Tokyo Dome City Hall – 2 February).

Meanwhile, the weekend saw a new David Bowie EP and video for ‘No Plan’ released featuring his final recordings. It was also revealed that the ‘David Bowie Is…’ exhibition would be heading to Barcelona next.