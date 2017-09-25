David Bowie collaborators announce ‘Celebrating David Bowie’ 2018 tour
The jaunt will take in 26 stops across the UK, Europe and North America from January
A host of David Bowie‘s musical collaborators have announced a new ‘Celebrating David Bowie’ live tour for 2018.
An array of musicians who worked with the late artist during his esteemed career have got together for the venture, which will kick off in Paris on January 10. The concert series was initially introduced with an inaugural live show at London’s Brixton Academy back in January.
Among the artists set to feature on the tour are pianist Mike Garson, King Crimson’s Adrian Belew, Carmine Rojas, Fishbone lead singer Angelo Moore, Gerry Leonard and Gaby Moreno. The tour’s official site also promises ‘special guests’ across the live shows.
The ‘Celebrating David Bowie Tour’ will include two stopovers in the UK, and one in Ireland. Tickets go on sale on Friday (September 29) at 10am.
See the full tour schedule below.
January 2018
10 – Salle Pleyel, Paris
12 – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London
13 – O2 Ritz, Manchester
15 – Olympia Theatre, Dublin
16 – Paradiso, Amsterdam
17 – Tivoli Vredenburg, Ultrecht
February 2018
10 – Silver Spring, MD at The Fillmore Silver Spring
11 – Philadelphia, PA at Keswick Theatre
12 – New York City, NY at Irving Plaza
13 – Albany, NY at The Egg
16 – Boston, MA at Chevalier Theatre
17 – Montreal, QC at M Telus
18 – Toronto, ON at Danforth Music Hall
19 – Detroit, MI at Royal Oak Music Theatre
21 – Minneapolis, MN at Pantages Theatre
22 – Milwaukee, MN at Pabst Theatre
23 – Chicago, IL at The Vic Theatre
25 – Denver, CO at Paramount Theatre
27 – Las Vegas, NV at Brooklyn Bowl
28 – Los Angeles, CA at The Wiltern
March 2018
4 – Santa Rosa, CA at Luther Burbank Center
6 – San Diego, CA at Balboa Theatre
7 – Mesa, AZ at Ikeda Theater
10 – Seattle, WA at Benaroya Hall
11 – Portland, OR at Roseland Theater