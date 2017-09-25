David Bowie collaborators announce ‘Celebrating David Bowie’ 2018 tour

The jaunt will take in 26 stops across the UK, Europe and North America from January

A host of David Bowie‘s musical collaborators have announced a new ‘Celebrating David Bowie’ live tour for 2018.

An array of musicians who worked with the late artist during his esteemed career have got together for the venture, which will kick off in Paris on January 10. The concert series was initially introduced with an inaugural live show at London’s Brixton Academy back in January.

Among the artists set to feature on the tour are pianist Mike Garson, King Crimson’s Adrian Belew, Carmine Rojas, Fishbone lead singer Angelo Moore, Gerry Leonard and Gaby Moreno. The tour’s official site also promises ‘special guests’ across the live shows.

The ‘Celebrating David Bowie Tour’ will include two stopovers in the UK, and one in Ireland. Tickets go on sale on Friday (September 29) at 10am.

See the full tour schedule below.

January 2018



10 – Salle Pleyel, Paris

12 – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London

13 – O2 Ritz, Manchester

15 – Olympia Theatre, Dublin

16 – Paradiso, Amsterdam

17 – Tivoli Vredenburg, Ultrecht

February 2018



10 – Silver Spring, MD at The Fillmore Silver Spring

11 – Philadelphia, PA at Keswick Theatre

12 – New York City, NY at Irving Plaza

13 – Albany, NY at The Egg

16 – Boston, MA at Chevalier Theatre

17 – Montreal, QC at M Telus

18 – Toronto, ON at Danforth Music Hall

19 – Detroit, MI at Royal Oak Music Theatre

21 – Minneapolis, MN at Pantages Theatre

22 – Milwaukee, MN at Pabst Theatre

23 – Chicago, IL at The Vic Theatre

25 – Denver, CO at Paramount Theatre

27 – Las Vegas, NV at Brooklyn Bowl

28 – Los Angeles, CA at The Wiltern

March 2018



4 – Santa Rosa, CA at Luther Burbank Center

6 – San Diego, CA at Balboa Theatre

7 – Mesa, AZ at Ikeda Theater

10 – Seattle, WA at Benaroya Hall

11 – Portland, OR at Roseland Theater