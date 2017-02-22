Watch David Bowie’s son accept father’s BRIT Award, presented by Noel Gallagher

Duncan Jones delivers touching speech as Bowie posthumously wins Best British Artist for 'Blackstar'

David Bowie won the top prize at this evening’s BRIT Awards, with his son accepting the Best British Album award on his behalf.

The late music icon picked up two posthumous awards on the night, also being named Best British Male Solo Artist earlier in the evening.

With ‘Blackstar’ winning the night’s final award, Bowie’s film director son Duncan Jones took to the stage to accept the award from guest presenter Noel Gallagher.

“I love you too,” Noel said to an adoring fan before announcing “the king” Bowie as the winner.

“I lost my dad last year but I also became a dad,” Jones begun his acceptance speech. “I was spending a lot of time, after getting over the shock, trying to work out what I would want my son to know about his grandad.”

“It would be the thing that most of his fans have taken over the last 50 years. He’s always been there supporting people who think they are a little bit weird or a little bit strange, a little bit different. He’s always been there for them.”

“This award is for all the kooks, and all the people that make the kooks,” he concluded.

Bowie beat Craig David, Skepta, Kano and Michael Kiwanuka to Best British Male Solo Artist earlier in the evening. “If David Bowie could be here tonight, he probably wouldn’t be here tonight,” said Lazarus actor Michael C Hall, who accepted the award on Bowie’s behalf.