David Bowie and George Michael to be honoured at the Brit Awards 2017

This year's ceremony will take place on February 22

This year’s Brit Awards is reportedly set to honour David Bowie, George Michael and late Beatles producer George Martin.

The 2017 awards ceremony will be held on February 22 at London’s O2 Arena. The Brit Awards nominations ceremony will take place tomorrow (January 14)

Last year a special tribute was paid to Bowie at the event with Lorde performing ‘Life On Mars’ in honour of the iconic singer.

Now it has apparently been decided further tributes will be paid to the singer.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “After so many huge losses last year the organisers thought it was only fitting that they paid tribute properly.

“The focus is purely on home-grown stars, specifically David Bowie, George Michael and George Martin, who have all won BRITs in the past.

“It has not been decided yet what form the tribute will take but it’s going to be a tearjerker.

“There won’t be a dry eye in the room.”

At last year’s ceremony Bowie’s close friend Gary Oldman accepted the BRITs Icon Award on behalf of the family of the ‘Heroes’ star.

The actor also celebrated what would have been Bowie‘s 70th birthday recently, with a special tribute concert at Brixton Academy which also featured the late singer’s old band, La Roux, Simon Le Bon and Def Leppard.

Meanwhile, singer Michael Buble is due to host this year’s Brit Awards. The last two years have seen the ceremony presented by Ant & Dec, while James Corden was the host for four years prior to that.

Robbie Williams will receive the 2017’s BRITs Icon Award. The former member of Take That has already won the Outstanding Contribution To Music award, and now will be honoured for earning “a special place” in UK fans’ hearts with his “enduring appeal and his exceptional track record of hit singles”.

Organisers have announced a major overhaul of their voting system for the forthcoming 2017 ceremony.