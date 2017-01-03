David Bowie helps vinyl sales reach a 25 year high

'Blackstar' sold in a huge amounts

Vinyl sales have reached a 25 year high, with David Bowie‘s final album ‘Blackstar’ the highest-seller.

UK vinyl sales reached a high of 3.2million in 2016 – a massive increase of 53% from the previous year, reports the BPI.

Bowie’s ‘Blackstar’ was the most popular vinyl release of last year, selling more than double the number of copies of 2015’s biggest-seller, Adele’s ’25’.

Amy Winehouse has the second best selling release of 2016 with her final album ‘Back To Black’, while the ‘mixtape’ soundtrack for the movie Guardians Of The Galaxy came in third and Radiohead’s acclaimed, Mercury-nominated ‘A Moon Shaped Pool’ was at No.4. The rest of the top 10 was filled by ‘classic’ and legacy albums from the likes of Fleetwood Mac, The Stone Roses, The Beatles, Nirvana and the late Prince.

However, vinyl only accounts for 2.6% of overall music sales, with CDs and download sales dropping rapidly. CD sales dropped by 11.7% and downloads fell by 29.6%.

Check out the top 10 best-selling vinyl albums of 2016 below:

1) David Bowie – ‘Blackstar’

2) Amy Winehouse – ‘Back To Black’

3) Various Artists – ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Mix 1’

4) Radiohead – ‘A Moon Shaped Pool’

5) Fleetwood Mac – ‘Rumours’

6) The Stone Roses – ‘Stone Roses’

7) Bob Marley – ‘Legend’

8) The Beatles – ‘Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’

9) Prince – ‘Purple Rain’

10) Nirvana – ‘Nevermind’

Described as his ‘parting gift’, Bowie’s ‘Blackstar’ vinyl artwork is said to be packed with hidden ‘secrets and surprises’ for fans to discover – says designer Jonathan Barnbrook. After one fan found that leaving the sleeve exposed to sunlight unveiled a galaxy of stars, this then led to other fans sharing their own discoveries after experimenting with the artwork.