David Bowie’s widow Iman “helped tremendously by outpouring of grief” following his death

David Bowie‘s widow Iman has said that the “outpouring of grief” from the public following her late husband’s death “helped tremendously” in the months after his passing.

The model, who married the late artist in 1992, has thanked Bowie’s fans and the public at large for their support following Bowie’s death in January 2016.

Writing for Vogue, Iman said that “the stars demanded David’s presence” at the time of his death.

“We surrendered a husband, a father, a father-in-law, a friend, a mentor, and all the nameless daily ecstasies that occur between people who love one another.

“The outpouring of grief over David’s passing has helped me tremendously, though sometimes I’ve been at odds with it, too: Universal grieving for your life partner can also keenly deepen your own sense of all that you’ve lost.

“David gave me the most exciting, touching, and deliriously loving 24 years. Still, it was not enough— shockingly brief,” she continued. “And although I’ll never get used to losing him, David is nonetheless hiding in plain sight.

“We have our beautiful daughter, Lexi, now seventeen; a year ago, David’s son, Duncan, and his wife, Rodene, gave birth to a son, Stenton; my daughter Zulekha and her husband, Jason, will bless us with a baby this summer.

“With this burgeoning family, I’ve added a new title to my list: Nana. So I’m Mom and Nana now, while striving to live up to my name in spirit and example; to have iman; to always have faith. As for David, I have perfect iman that we’ll be together again. Love doesn’t cease; love reshapes.”

