David Bowie’s former New York apartment is for sale

Central Park property on the market for $6.45 million

A New York apartment formerly owned by David Bowie is up for sale.

The property, situated at 160 Central Park S, is currently on the market for $6.45 million. The flat is 1,877-square-foot, overlooks Central Park, has three bedrooms, three bathrooms and comes with Bowie’s old piano.

A listing for the property reads: “Calling all Central Park and Music Lovers! Make beautiful music in this elegant, Central Park facing condominium home that includes a pristine Yamaha piano that was David Bowie’s!”

Bowie and wife Iman lived at the Essex House property from 1992 to 2002.

See photos below.

Meanwhile, two rare David Bowie albums are to be released on vinyl to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Record Store Day.

‘Cracked Actor (Live In Los Angeles 1974)’, a live album recorded in September 1974 which has never been officially released before, and ‘BOWPROMO1’, a 1971 promo album featuring alternative versions of songs that later appeared on ‘Hunky Dory’, will both be released on April 22. It is believed that fewer than 500 copies of ‘BOWPROMO1’ were pressed when it was sent to journalists and music industry insiders in 1971.

Meanwhile, the Royal Mail has launched David Bowie tribute stamps into space.

