David Bowie’s ‘No Plan’ EP to be released on vinyl

David Bowie‘s ‘No Plan’ EP is set to be released on vinyl later this year.

The latest posthumous release from the late artist, who died in January 2016, features three songs from his Lazarus musical, as well as ‘Lazarus’ from his final album ‘Blackstar’. The EP was released digitally last month on January 8 – Bowie’s birthday – and features recordings from Bowie’s final ever recording sessions.

The physical release of ‘No Plan’ EP has now been detailed, with CD versions set to hit stores on February 24 before the standard vinyl is released on April 21.

A special edition vinyl, however, will follow a month later on May 26 – the limited edition, dye-cut version will also come with an accompanying lithograph. Artwork for the vinyl editions, meanwhile, has been designed by frequent Bowie collaborator Jonathan Barnbrook.

Watch the video for the EP’s title track below.

Next month, Bowie will be honoured by the Royal Mail with a new 10-piece set of tribute stamps.

Royal Mail’s Philip Parker said in a statement about the launch: “For five decades David Bowie was at the forefront of contemporary culture, and has influenced successive generations of musicians, artists, designers and writers. Royal Mail’s stamp issue celebrates this unique figure and some of his many celebrated personas.”