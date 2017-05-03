Two new David Bowie picture discs to be released

The single 'Low' and the 1997 track 'I'm Afraid of Americans' are the latest Bowie works to be released in this vinyl format

David Bowie‘s singles ‘Be My Wife’ and ‘I’m Afraid of Americans’ are to be released in picture disc format.

The two singles are the latest tracks to be released in the ongoing series of limited edition Bowie picture discs, with the ‘Be My Wife’ disc available to purchase on June 16 – 40 years since its release.

Taken from the late artist’s eleventh studio album ‘Low’ (released in January 1977), the ‘Be My Wife’ picture disc features a remastered version of the track on its A-side and a previously unreleased live version of ‘Art Decade’ (also from ‘Low’) which was recorded in Perth, Australia in 1978 during the ISOLAR II tour. See the artwork below.

The ‘I’m Afraid Of Americans’ picture disc, meanwhile, will make its debut on 7″ with the new release. The disc will feature Trent Reznor’s remixed ‘V1′ version of the track, as well as a live acoustic version of ‘Heroes’. The single artwork features photos taken by Mexican photographer Fernando Aceves – see that below.

The ‘I’m Afraid of Americans’ picture disc will only be available to purchase from May 26 at the David Bowie Is exhibition at Museu Del Disseny De Barcelona.

Another Bowie work is set to be reissued on vinyl later this month, with the soundtrack to the film Labyrinth set for a re-release on May 12.