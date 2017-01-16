David Bowie song mystery solved by veteran keyboardist Rick Wakeman

Former Yes man is also set to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Former Yes keyboardist Rick Wakeman has revealed that he played the piano on David Bowie track ‘Oh! You Pretty Things’.

He was previously credited with performing on the tracks ‘Changes’ and ‘Life On Mars?’ on the 1971 album ‘Hunky Dory’. But he now claims that he also performed on ‘Oh! You Pretty Things’ from the LP.

He told Danny Baker on his BBC Radio 5 Live show: “That is me [playing]. David wanted it to be very simple but if I remember rightly he kept cocking up the little riff. He did a few bits of it and I did the rest. He did the beginning.”

On Bowie’s recent birthday, Wakeman also paid tribute to the late singer by posting his own piano reworking of ‘Space Oddity’, which you can view below.

It also featured on his recently released ‘Piano Portraits’ album, which was made up of songs that he played on throughout his career.

He previously performed a piano rendition of ‘Life on Mars?’ after Bowie’s death in 2016.

Meanwhile, Wakeman is set to be inducted in this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame alongside former Yes members Jon Anderson (vocals), Bill Bruford (drums), Tony Kaye (keyboards), Trevor Rabin (guitar) and current members Alan White (drummer) and guitarist Steve Howe.

“What an honour this is for us and all involved with the history of this band,” said Howe. “We thank all the Yes fans who have been so passionate over the decades, and helped us to keep the flag flying. It is the fans who have constantly demanded our inclusion. They have been heard.”

Tupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes, Journey, the Electric Light Orchestra and Joan Baez will also be inducted in this year’s ceremony which will take place in Cleveland on April 7.

Nile Rodgers, meanwhile, will receive an Award for Musical Excellence.