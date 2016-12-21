UK air date for ‘David Bowie: The Last Five Years’ documentary revealed

The film will be screened on BBC Two in January

The UK air date for the new David Bowie film, David Bowie: The Last Five Years, appears to have been revealed.

Produced and directed by Francis Whately, the documentary is a follow up to Whately’s film David Bowie: Five Years, which aired on the BBC back in 2013. The new film will feature rare and unseen archive footage of the late artist, as well as unheard audio interviews and vocal takes – including a previously never-before-heard a capella take of ‘Lazarus’.

The UK air date for the new film has been reported today (December 21) by the unofficial but renowned Bowie fan site David Bowie News, with the BBC set to confirm those details in the coming days. David Bowie: The Last Five Years will premiere on BBC Two on January 7 at 9pm, three days short of the first anniversary of his death.

Another Bowie programme will air on the BBC in January, with Bowie At The BBC set to air on January 13 at 10pm on BBC Four. Archive footage of Bowie’s live performances and interviews with the BBC will be shown during the hour-long programme.

See the post from David Bowie News below.

