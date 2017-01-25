David Bowie to be honoured with Royal Mail tribute stamps

He becomes only the third music act to be honoured with an entire 'stamp issue' by Royal Mail.

David Bowie is to be honoured with a set of 10 Royal Mail tribute stamps.

Six of the stamps will feature images of Bowie album covers: ‘Hunky Dory’, ‘Aladdin Sane’, “Heroes”, ‘Let’s Dance’, ‘Earthling’ and ‘Blackstar’.

The remaining four stamps will feature images of Bowie performing live on different tours: 1972’s The Ziggy Stardust Tour, 1978’s The Stage Tour, 1983’s The Serious Moonlight Tour and 2004’s A Reality Tour.

The Beatles in 2010 and Pink Floyd in 2015 are the only previous music acts to be honoured with an entire “stamp issue” of this kind. Bowie is the first solo music artist to be honoured by Royal Mail in this way.

Royal Mail’s Philip Parker said in a statement: “For five decades David Bowie was at the forefront of contemporary culture, and has influenced successive generations of musicians, artists, designers and writers. Royal Mail’s stamp issue celebrates this unique figure and some of his many celebrated personas.”

The stamps will go on sale on March 14 but fans can pre-order now from the Royal Mail website.

To mark what would have been Bowie’s 70th birthday, a new EP of music was released earlier this month called ‘No Plan’.

As well as the single ‘Lazarus’, the EP featured tracks recorded for the acclaimed musical of the same name – backed by ‘No Plan’, ‘Killing A Little Time’ and ‘When I Met You’. Recorded around the time of ‘Blackstar’ for the musical ‘Lazarus’, these were Bowie’s final ever recordings.

Bowie passed away just over a year ago, on January 10, 2016, two days after his 69th birthday and the release of final album ‘Blackstar’.

Meanwhile, the late singer is set to be honoured at the Brit Awards next month.

Last year a special tribute was paid to Bowie at the event with Lorde performing ‘Life On Mars’ in honour of the iconic singer.

At last year’s ceremony Bowie’s close friend Gary Oldman also accepted the BRITs Icon Award on behalf of the family of the ‘Heroes’ star.

The actor also recently celebrated what would have been Bowie‘s 70th birthday recently, with a special tribute concert at Brixton Academy which also featured the late singer’s old band, La Roux, Simon Le Bon and Def Leppard.