Fans fail to raise enough money for David Bowie tribute statue in London

'ZiggyZag' statue was to be shaped like the iconic lightning bolt from the 'Aladdin Sane' album cover

The organisers behind plans for a David Bowie memorial statue marking the late music icon’s London birthplace have confirmed that they have failed to raise enough money for the project.

Design team This Ain’t Rock’n’Roll intended for the ‘ZiggyZag’ statue, shaped like the iconic lightning bolt from his ‘Aladdin Sane’ album cover, to be situated in Brixton, south London – just streets away from Bowie’s Stansfield Road birthplace. It had the support of Lambeth Council.

The crowdfunding project intended to raise £900,000 but only managed to gather £50,000 from fans in four weeks. None of the funds will be taken following the project’s collapse.

However, organisers have said that they still hope to create an alternate “appropriate piece of public art”. A statement says: “Of course, £50,000 doesn’t go anywhere near realising the ambitions of the ZiggyZag. It will be no surprise to anyone that this crowdfund isn’t going to hit its target.”

Getty

It adds: “We are still determined to celebrate David Bowie, in Brixton, with a challenging and appropriate piece of public art. We’re just going to have to approach the fundraising in a different way.”

The organisers went on to say: “If someone had told us a year ago that we’d raise £50,000 from nearly 700 wonderful people in just three weeks we wouldn’t have believed it possible. Thank you from the bottom of our Bowie-obsessed hearts for supporting us.”

Meanwhile, the Royal Mail has launched David Bowie tribute stamps into space.

