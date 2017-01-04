David Bowie walking tour to launch in London for his birthday this weekend

Bowie would have turned 70 this weekend

Details of a new David Bowie walking tour in his hometown of London have been announced, launching this weekend to mark what would have been his 70th birthday.

Launching on Sunday 8 January, fans of the Thin White Duke will be able to celebrate his birthday by taking a two hour walking tour around notable Bowie landmarks in the capital.

The David Bowie Musical Walking Tour will take place on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays and include performances of some of his most iconic tracks, including ‘Starman’, ‘Heroes’, ‘Life On Mars’ and ‘Ashes To Ashes’.

Founder of Bowie Tour London Nick Stephenson said: “I hope people will come along and enjoy the experience together by singing some of his wonderful songs or just by soaking up the rich culture of Brixton, whether they are massive fans or just want to learn more about the great man and his home town.”

Stops along the tour include his childhood home in Brixton at 40 Stansfield Road, Stockwell Primary School and James Cochran’s mural to the star – which has become a place of pilgrimage for fans around the world.

For tickets and more information on the David Bowie Musical Walking Tour, visit here.

Earlier this week, a limited edition 40th anniversary picture disc of ‘Sound And Vision‘ was announced.