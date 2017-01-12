David Bowie’s most popular albums and songs since death revealed

This is how fans have been remembering the late music icon

The UK’s most popular David Bowie songs and albums since his death have been revealed.

Bowie passed away just over a year ago, on January 10, 2016, two days after his 69th birthday and the release of final album ‘Blackstar’.

Fans have been marking the one year anniversary of his death by paying tribute to the late music icon in his birthplace of Brixton and in New York.

Now the Official Charts Company has revealed how fans have been remembering Bowie with their listening habits.

It’s been confirmed that his final album ‘Blackstar’ has been the most popular Bowie record since his passing, followed by compilations albums ‘Best Of Bowie’, ‘Nothing Has Changed’ and ‘Legacy’.

The fifth most popular album has been ‘Hunky Dory’, followed by ‘The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust’, ‘Aladdin Sane’, ‘Low’, ‘The Next Day’ and ‘Heroes’.

The most popular Bowie song has been ‘Heroes’, trailed by ‘Life On Mars’, ‘Starman’, ‘Let’s Dance’ and Queen collaboration ‘Under Pressure’.

See the lists in full below.

Most popular David Bowie albums in the UK since his death:

1. ‘Blackstar’

2. ‘Best Of Bowie’

3. ‘Nothing Has Changed – The Very Best Of’

4. ‘Legacy’

5. ‘Hunky Dory’

6. ‘The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust’

7. ‘Aladdin Sane’

8. ‘Low’

9. ‘The Next Day’

10. ‘Heroes’

Most popular David Bowie songs in the UK since his death:

1. ‘Heroes’

2. ‘Life On Mars’

3. ‘Starman’

4. ‘Let’s Dance’

5. ‘Under Pressure’ (Queen & David Bowie)

6. ‘Space Oddity’

7. ‘Rebel Rebel’

8. ‘Changes’

9. ‘Lazarus’

10. ‘Ashes To Ashes’

Meanwhile, the weekend saw a new David Bowie EP and video for ‘No Plan’ released featuring his final recordings. It was also revealed that the ‘David Bowie Is…’ exhibition would be heading to Barcelona next.