David Bowie’s music has secured a billion streams on Spotify

He's still as popular as ever...

David Bowie‘s music has reached its billionth stream on Spotify, as his legacy continues to inspire fans all over the world.

The massive milestone was achieved last week – with a top 10 of his most streamed tracks including the likes of ‘Starman’, ‘Let’s Dance’, ‘Life On Mars’, ‘Rebel Rebel’ and ‘Moonage Daydream’.

But the top spot was saved for ‘Heroes’, which is currently celebrating its fortieth anniversary of release. You can see the whole top 10 below.

David Bowie’s top 10 tracks from Spotify.

Heroes

Let’s Dance Space Oddity Life On Mars Starman Rebel Rebel Moonage Daydream Changes Ziggy Stardust Modern Love

Other tracks that came close to making the top 10 include ‘Fame’, ‘The Man Who Sold The World’, ‘China Girl’, ‘Oh! You Pretty Things’, ‘Sound & Vision’, ‘Where Are We Now?’, ‘This Is Not America’, ‘Ashes To Ashes’, and ‘Young Americans’.

In 2002, Bowie also made a eerily prescient prediction about the emergence of a Spotify-like service when he claimed that music would become “like running water”.

“The absolute transformation of everything that we ever thought about music will take place within 10 years, and nothing is going to be able to stop it”, he said.

“Music itself is going to become like running water or electricity”.

Heroes is also set to be re-released as a new special edition picture disc, and will feature in the forthcoming Bowie boxset ‘A New Career In A New Town 1977-1982’, which is set for release on September 29.

Meanwhile, Guardians Of The Galaxy 2 director James Gunn recently opened up on how he had attempted to secure David Bowie for a cameo in the film before his death – which would have seen him starring alongside Sylvester Stallone.