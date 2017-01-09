See footage, photos, the setlist and more here

To celebrate what would have been David Bowie‘s 70th birthday, last night saw a special tribute concert at Brixton Academy featuring Gary Oldman, and a host of special guests. Check out footage, photos at the setlist below.

‘Celebrating David Bowie With Gary Oldman And Friends’ saw the actor and friend and collaborator of the late music icon curate an evening featuring in his honour, featuring a cast of Bowie’s past collaborators, friends and more – including past touring members of his band as well as special guests including La Roux, Keane’s Tom Chaplin, Simon Le Bon, members of Spandau Ballet and many more.

Other guests included Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliot and Mr Hudson, while the performances were backed by the London Community Gospel Choir, a string section and an all-star cast of Bowie collaborators including guitarist Earl Slick, former King Crimson frontman and and touring guitarist Adrian Belew, pianist Mark Garson and bassist Gail Ann Dorsey – who fronted a number of legendary tracks including ‘Space Oddity’ and ‘Young Americans’.

Highlights of the evening included Gary Oldman’s emotional opening of ‘Dead Man Walking’ before singing ‘The Man Who Sold The World’, La Roux’s rendition of ‘Golden Years’, Tom Chaplin delivering ‘Life on Mars’, Duran Duran frontman Simon Le Bon delivering ‘Let’s Dance’, Adrian Belew’s selection of late 70s and early 80s material, Angelo Moore’s animated performances as ‘N***a Stardust’, Grammy-winning singer Gaby Moreno’s impassioned vocal delivery of ‘Five Years’, and Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliot’s lively and personal touch on ‘All The Young Dudes’. “This is a religious experience – let’s take these people to church,” he said, introducing the track.

“David, I can feel him,” said Garson towards the end of the set. “He effected all of our lives in more ways than we ever knew.”

Check back at NME.com shortly for a full review of the night

The setlist was:

‘Dead Man Walking’ – Gary Oldman

‘Rebel Rebel’ – Bernard Fowler

‘Sorrow’ – Gary Oldman and Joe Sumner

‘Five Years’ – Gaby Moreno

‘Golden Years’ – La Roux

‘Lady Grinning Soul’ – Holly Palmer

‘The Man Who Sold The World’ – Jeremy Little and Gary Oldman

‘Diamond Dogs’ – Bernard Fowler

‘Life On Mars’ – Tom Chaplin

‘Wild Is The Wind’ – Gaby Moreno

‘Young Americans’ – Gail Ann Dorsey & The London Community Gospel Choir

‘Ashes To Ashes’ – Angelo Moore

‘Win’ – Bernard Fowler & The London Community Gospel Choir

‘All The Young Dudes’ – Joe Elliot & The London Community Gospel Choir

‘Fame’ – Adrian Belew

‘Fashion’ – Alex Painter

‘Sound And Vision’ – Adrian Belew

‘Changes’ – Tony Hadley

‘Rock And Roll Suicide’ – Bernard Fowler

‘Where Are We Now’ – Holly Palmer

‘Stay’ – Bernard Fowler

‘Aladdin Sane’ – Gail Ann Dorsey

‘Space Oddity’ – Gain Ann Dorsey

‘Starman’ – Mr Hudson

‘D.J.’/’Boys Keep Swining’ – Adrian Belew

‘Ziggy Stardust’ – Angelo Moore

‘Moonage Daydream’ – Angelo Moore

‘Suffragette City’ – Joe Elliot

‘Heroes’ – Bernard Fowler

ENCORE:

‘Loving The Alien’ – Catherine Russell

Jean Genie – ‘Bernard Fowler

‘Let’s Dance’ – Simon Le Bon & The London Community Gospel Choir

‘Under Pressure’ – Joe Sumner, Catherine Russell & The London Community Gospel Choir

The music lives on…. #celebratingdavidbowie #adrianbelew #fame #brixtonacademy #partthree A video posted by Chris Barry (@leddygee) on Jan 8, 2017 at 8:03pm PST

One of my faves tonight! Tom smashed it! #celebratingdavidbowie #tomchaplin #adrianbelew @mikegarson @tomchaplin #lifeonmars #brixtonacademy A video posted by marnslondon (@marnslondon) on Jan 8, 2017 at 4:41pm PST

Perfect song to close with. #underpressure #celebratingdavidbowie #davidbowie #brixtonacademy #london A video posted by Jamie (@bushleaguer) on Jan 8, 2017 at 6:19pm PST

The show will now continue to tour in New York (Terminal 5 – 10 January), Los Angeles (Wiltern – 25 January) and Tokyo (Tokyo Dome City Hall – 2 February).

Meanwhile, the weekend also saw a new David Bowie EP and video for ‘No Plan’ released featuring his final recordings.

