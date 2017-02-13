David Bowie’s son shares emotional tribute after his five posthumous Grammy wins

'I would hold you up forever'

Last night saw David Bowie posthumously win five Grammy Awards, as his son shared an emotional tribute.

The late Thin White Duke was honoured with Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical, Best Recording Package and Best Alternative Album for ‘Blackstar’ and Best Rock Performance for the album’s title track. Bizarrely, these were Bowie’s first ever true ‘musical’ Grammy wins – having previously won just Best Video in 1985 and the Lifetime Achievement Awards in 2006.

To celebrate his father’s success, his son and acclaimed film director Duncan Jones Tweeted a message in tribute – sharing a photo of the pair together with the caption ‘So proud of you dad! Would hold you up forever’.

This comes after last year’s Grammys when Jones spoke out in disgust against Lady Gaga’s tribute to David Bowie.

Following the performance, Jones posted a cryptic tweet that appears to quote a dictionary definition of ‘Gaga’. He wrote: “‘Overexcited or irrational, typically as a result of infatuation or excessive enthusiasm; mentally confused.’ Damn it! What is that word!?”

He then followed this several weeks later by praising Lorde’s tribute at the BRIT Awards – writing “Just… beautiful. Thank you.”

Meanwhile, the physical release of David Bowie’s ‘No Plan’ EP featuring the final tracks he ever recorded for the ‘Lazarus’ music comes with CD versions set to hit stores on February 24 before the standard vinyl is released on April 21. The cast of Lazarus spoke to NME about Bowie’s final songs, his last ever work and his long-lasting legacy.