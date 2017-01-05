David Bowie’s son supports campaign to find home for dog named after late star

Dog has two different coloured eyes, just like Bowie himself

David Bowie‘s son Duncan Jones has thrown his support behind a campaign to find a home for a dog named after the late music icon.

According to Wales Online, the three-year-old lurcher cross has been named Bowie because he has heterochromia, meaning that it has two different colour eyes, a condition shared by the musician himself.

Bowie the dog has been held at the Dogs Trust centre in Bridgend, South Wales since November but has been overlooked in favour of hundreds of other pets.

Filmmaker Jones has posted an article relating to the dog to Twitter, along with the caption: “Anyone?”

Angela Wetherall, of Rehoming Centre Manager at Dogs Trust Bridgend, has said: “It’s such a shame that Bowie has been overlooked so far, but we’re confident we’ll find a home for him soon. Despite the superstition that Friday the 13th brings bad luck, we’re really hoping potential new owners will put any superstitions to one side and consider rehoming our blue-eyed boy Bowie.

“Not only will you be offering a four-legged friend a happy home, but you will be gaining a new best friend. We don’t see what’s so unlucky about that.”

Jones paid tribute to his father following his passing last year, telling The Nerdist podcast: “I was very fortunate, we got a chance to say our goodbyes. It’s a weird one for me, I don’t really know how to talk about it or what to say about it – other than the fact that we got a chance to say our goodbyes.”

“Weird things make me miss him, but it’s still early days. I’m sure I always will, but it’s tricky. He was a big gravitational pull in my life as far as who I saw myself as. How I separated myself from the world and how I saw myself.”